* Growth level tracked by GDP warrant holders

* Threshold for warrant payment 3.22 pct in 2013

* Economists predict much steeper slowdown

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 Argentina's government sees economic growth of 4.6 percent next year according to its 2013 budget bill, which must be sent to Congress later this week, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a senior lawmaker.

La Nacion and Ambito Financiero newspapers said the vice president of the lower house's budget committee, ruling-party legislator Fernando Yarade, also said the budget bill foresaw 8.9 percent inflation in 2013.

A 4.6 percent level of economic expansion next year would be sufficient to trigger payments on growth-linked GDP warrants , a debt instrument that only benefits creditors when growth tops a certain threshold, set at 3.22 percent for 2013.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply this year after growing 8.9 percent in 2011, due to a host of a local factors and sluggish global conditions.

Many economists forecast very low growth this year or even a contraction, meaning the country would save roughly $4 billion next year by falling short of the 2012 warrant payment threshold of 3.26 percent.

The government has continued to stick by the 5.1 percent growth estimate enshrined in its 2012 budget, however. A revised estimate for growth this year is expected in the new budget bill, and investors will be watching the figure closely.

The government's growth figures have been questioned by independent economists and the International Monetary Fund. Analysts say growth in recent years has exaggerated the annual expansion by as much as 3 percentage points.

Argentina's INDEC statistics agency reported 5.3 percent growth in the 12 months through June.

The country's inflation data is widely discredited and private estimates tend to double or triple the official rate.