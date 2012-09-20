* Economy no longer growing 8-9 pct/yr
* Growth level key to GDP warrant payment
* Gov't sees investment growth speeding to 7.4 pct in 2013
* May tap up to 40 pct more of central bank reserves to pay
debt
By Guido Nejamkis and Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's government
expects the economy to regain some momentum next year after
slowing sharply in 2012 but the days of China-like growth rates
appear to be over.
Latin America's No. 3 economy should expand 3.4 percent this
year and 4.4 percent in 2013, levels that will trigger payments
on the country's growth-linked debt, the 2013 budget bill showed
on Thursday.
"In the global context of a recession in developed parts of
the world, Argentina continues growing, but of course at lower
rates than last year," Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said as
he presented the bill to Congress, adding that both investment
and consumption growth should rise next year.
Annual economic growth hit 8.9 percent in 2011 and topped 8
percent in seven of the last nine years, rivaling China's swift
expansion as the Argentine economy rebounded from a severe
crisis in 2001-02.
The economy has cooled quickly this year due to sluggish
global growth, high inflation, reduced grains output and sinking
business confidence that private sector analysts link to
mounting government controls.
Lorenzino said investment growth was seen speeding up to 7.4
percent in 2013 from 1.3 percent in 2012, while consumption
growth was expected to rise to 4.3 percent next year versus 3.8
percent this year. He did not explain why, however.
Creditors were eagerly awaiting the 2013 budget estimates to
see if growth would be strong enough to trigger payouts to
holders of billions of dollars in Argentina's GDP warrants.
A roughly $4 billion payment would come due in December 2013
if the economy grew above the 3.26 percent threshold in 2012, as
the budget bill indicates. The payment threshold for 2013 is
3.22 percent growth.
FOREIGN RESERVES
In part to cover that hefty sum, the center-left government
said in its budget it will use up to $7.97 billion in central
bank reserves to repay debts to private creditors, marking a 40
percent increase from the figure seen in the 2012 budget.
Argentina currently has about $45 billion in foreign
reserves, thanks in part to the central bank's dollar purchases
on the tightly controlled foreign exchange market.
Analysts at Citigroup and several local debt traders were
skeptical whether the government would pay the warrants next
year.
"Even though the budget assumes warrant payments, we believe
the administration will opt for using those resources otherwise,
especially in an election year," Citigroup said in a research
note, referring to mid-term elections scheduled for October
2013.
Argentina has been accused of exaggerating economic growth
for political gain while grossly under reporting inflation. The
International Monetary Fund demanded this week that the country
improve its economic data by mid-December.
Because of these doubts, some analysts believe the
government could at the last minute report economic growth below
the 3.26 percent warrant payment threshold.
GDP warrant prices moved little on Thursday, and one trader
said the likelihood of a payout next year had already been
priced in. The warrants are trading up more than 40 percent
since June 1 .
CONTROLS TO CONTINUE
The 2013 budget bill, which was posted on the congressional
website, estimated the trade surplus at $12.2 billion this year
and $13.3 billion next year.
The trade surplus is a crucial source of foreign currency
for Argentina, which has been virtually frozen out of debt
markets since a 2002 default. Government-imposed import curbs
have reduced purchases abroad since February and sparked
disputes at the World Trade Organization.
Lorenzino said the trade surplus would also benefit next
year from an expected record grains harvest and improved
economic conditions in key trading partners Brazil and China.
Argentina's official exchange rate is forecast at
4.53 pesos per dollar in 2012 and 5.10 pesos per dollar next
year. Although the budget bill did not specify, this figure is
presumed to be an average over the course of the year.
The peso is currently trading at a bid price of 4.68 pesos
per dollar, although a virtual ban on foreign currency buys and
other government controls have spawned multiple exchange rates
that are distorting the economy.
Deputy Economy Minister Axel Kicillof, a close presidential
aide and architect of the controversial state takeover of energy
company YPF, told Reuters that the administration of foreign
trade and the exchange rate would continue in 2013.
The controls have dampened investment this year and hurt
consumer confidence.
The budget bill foresees 10.7 percent consumer inflation
this year and 10.8 percent in 2013. Private inflation estimates
hover closer to 25 percent a year and price rises are seen
remaining high despite the economic slowdown.
Argentina foresees a primary budget surplus of 0.53 percent
of gross domestic product this year, which should rise to 2.32
percent of GDP in 2013, the budget bill showed. The primary
surplus represents government savings before debts are paid.
The overall fiscal balance is expected to show a deficit of
1.65 percent of GDP in 2012 and a minimal surplus of 0.04
percent of GDP next year.
To see a copy of the government's budget proposal submitted
to Congress, please go to URL: