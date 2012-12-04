BUENOS AIRES Dec 4 Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 660 million pesos ($136 million) in October
, widening 48 percent from a year earlier, the
government said on Tuesday.
The primary budget balance shows government savings before
debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in
Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit
markets since a 2002 default.
The country's overall fiscal deficit was 4.1 billion pesos,
widening 36 percent from the same month a year earlier, the
Economy Ministry data showed.
It was the fourth straight month in which the primary budget
data was released much later than usual, with no explanation
provided. In the past, the prior month's figures were published
around the 20th of each month.
Argentina's primary surplus totaled 446 million pesos in
October 2011.