BUENOS AIRES, May 29 Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 438.3 million pesos ($83.1 million) in March
, a narrowing of 48.4 percent from the surplus of
848.6 million pesos recorded a year earlier, the government said
on Wednesday.
The primary budget balance shows government finances before
debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global
credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central
bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.
Data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos.
Latest Previous Year Ago
Primary +438.3 +204.0 +848.6
balance
Overall fiscal -3575.7 -526.3 -2392.3
balance
Government +66869.2 +63072.0 +55910.4
income
Primary +66430.9 +62868.0 +55061.8
spending