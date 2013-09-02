BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 156.2 million pesos ($27.5 million) in June , in contrast with a deficit of 726.2 million pesos posted a year earlier, the government said on Monday. Higher government income appears to have boosted the budget balance in June. The primary budget balance reflects the government's finances before paying debts. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay creditors. All data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos: Latest Year ago Primary +156.2 -726.2 balance Overall fiscal -5,006.2 -3,766.6 balance Government 59,288 50,599.3 income Primary 72,353 65,758.1 spending