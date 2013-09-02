BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Argentina posted a primary
budget surplus of 156.2 million pesos ($27.5 million) in June
, in contrast with a deficit of 726.2 million pesos
posted a year earlier, the government said on Monday.
Higher government income appears to have boosted the budget
balance in June.
The primary budget balance reflects the government's
finances before paying debts. Argentina has been virtually shut
out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses
the central bank's international reserves to repay creditors.
All data listed below in millions of Argentine pesos:
Latest Year ago
Primary +156.2 -726.2
balance
Overall fiscal -5,006.2 -3,766.6
balance
Government 59,288 50,599.3
income
Primary 72,353 65,758.1
spending