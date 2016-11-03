* Eases restrictions on opening currency exchange agencies
* Hotels, restaurants can now change tourists' cash
* Black market for dollars grew under prior administration
* Informal changers suffered after currency controls lifted
By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 Argentina will ease
regulations on opening and operating currency exchange
businesses, the central bank said on Thursday, making it easier
for tourists to buy pesos at hotels, restaurants and banks.
The measures are yet another blow to informal money changers
who have experienced falling demand for their services under
President Mauricio Macri.
Informal currency exchange proliferated in Argentina under
former populist President Cristina Fernandez, whose currency
controls drove local demand for U.S. dollars. Tourists could
change their home currency informally at the more favorable
unofficial "blue" rate than at banks or formal exchange houses.
So-called "arbolitos" - "little trees," owing to the
dollar's green color - still line the corners and storefronts of
Buenos Aires' touristy Florida street offering "cambio" to
visitors and locals alike willing to risk an occasional
counterfeit bill.
But the incentive to change money informally has fallen
since Macri allowed the peso to float shortly after taking
office in December, nearly closing the gap between the official
and "blue" exchange rates.
"There's a lot less work," said Miguel, who has worked as an
informal money-changer for three years and declined to give his
last name. He said he was not concerned about the new central
bank rules, noting that many tourists find it inconvenient to
wait in lines and produce documentation at formal establishments
with limited operating hours and less favorable rates.
The new rules, approved by the central bank's board, will
allow businesses hoping to open currency exchange locations to
begin operating after informing the central bank, rather than
waiting for the monetary authority's approval as previously
required.
A restriction prohibiting banks from directly owning
currency exchange businesses will be lifted, and both
independent and bank-owned exchange houses will be able to
operate within other businesses like hotels, travel agencies and
restaurants. Businesses linked with tourism will also be allowed
to exchange currencies themselves, the central bank said.
The new rules mark the latest tourist-friendly reform
initiated in Argentina under Macri. In August, he eliminated the
$160 "reciprocity" fee that had been charged to U.S. tourists
entering the country.
Aldo Elias, president of Argentina's Tourism Hotels
Association, said the new rules would simplify what had
previously been a messy process that left tourists vulnerable to
being swindled.
"This will improve the process of changing money," Elias
said. "Going out in the street is neither safe nor simple."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)