BUENOS AIRES, 20 sep Argentina reported a
current account surplus of $650 million in the second quarter
, 46.7 percent lower than a revised surplus of $1.22
billion in the same period last year, the government said on
Friday.
The current account is the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array
of financial flows, including interest payments.
The government also revised the first-quarter figure to a
deficit of $2.370 billion, from a deficit of $2.380 billion
previously.