BUENOS AIRES Jan 14 Argentina will seek to
settle with bondholders suing the country in New York over
unpaid debts before seeking a deal with creditors elsewhere,
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Thursday.
"What we want is to resolve all the cases with a firm
sentence in the New York judiciary as a first step and then of
course we will, in a second step, deal with the cases pending in
other jurisdictions," Prat-Gay told reporters.
The minister added that any preliminary deal would be
subject to Congress approval.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Hugh Bronstein; Writing by
Sarah Marsh)