BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 13.701 billion pesos ($979.3 million) in May, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, widening considerably from a deficit of 5.5 billion pesos a year earlier.

Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy priorities of center-right President Mauricio Macri. ($1 = 13.99 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Argentina Newsroom)