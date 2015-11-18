BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Argentina will likely end
the year with a fiscal deficit of 3.5 percent of gross domestic
product, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Wednesday,
rejecting estimates by the opposition for a deficit around twice
as high.
"The opposition justifies the alleged need for austerity
with lies because the truth is that the deficit is not as they
say 7.2 percent, nor 6 percent," he told Argentine radio
broadcaster Nacional Rock.
"We will have to see how the year ends but it will be 3.5
percent of GDP."
Private analysts often question the credibility of
Argentina's official statistics. Many say heavy government
spending by outgoing President Cristina Fernandez is driving an
expansion in the deficit that has been masked by government
figures.
Goldman Sachs, for example, has said the deficit will reach
7.1 percent this year and says fiscal consolidation should "be
given urgent consideration" as it is partly to blame for soaring
inflation and exchange rate pressures.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by David Gregorio)