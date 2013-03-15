DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 15
BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina's gross domestic product grew 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier and rose 1.3 percent versus the third quarter, the government said on Friday.
GDP expanded by 1.9 percent in 2012, the INDEC statistics agency said. Latin America's No. 3 economy slowed sharply last year after a long boom.
