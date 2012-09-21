* Sinking investment hurts economy April-June
* Government import curbs affect business confidence
* Current account surplus almost unchanged
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 Argentina's economy
registered no growth in the second quarter as gross
domestic product marked its poorest year-on-year performance for
almost three years, the government said on Friday.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply after
booming for most of the last nine years. The government
forecasts growth of 3.4 percent in 2012, down from 8.9 percent
last year, according to its 2013 budget bill.
The quarterly data from the INDEC statistics institute also
showed that GDP contracted by 0.8 percent when compared with the
first quarter, in the worst reading since the third quarter of
2009.
Government officials expect an improvement later in the
year, and industry production has showed signs of coming off
lows earlier in 2012.
Investment sank in the second quarter, with spending on
durable goods for production plunging 26.5 percent year-on-year
and investment in imported durable goods sinking 41.8 percent.
President Cristina Fernandez has imposed import curbs and
capital and currency controls since winning re-election last
October, hurting business and consumer confidence and reducing
purchases abroad.
Private consumption was up 4.2 percent in the second quarter
after rising 7.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.
The government revised its overall GDP data for the
first-quarter growth down to 0.6 percent compared with the
fourth quarter of 2011. Year-on-year, GDP rose 5.2 percent in
the first quarter.
The economy grew 2.4 percent in the first six months of the
year compared with the same period of 2011, the government
reported.
Argentina has been accused of exaggerating economic growth
for political gain while grossly under-reporting inflation. The
International Monetary Fund demanded this week that Argentina
improve its economic data by mid-December.
Argentina also reported on Friday a current account surplus
of $1.71 billion in the second quarter, 3 percent
wider than a revised surplus of $1.66 billion in the same period
last year.
The current account is the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array
of financial flows, including interest payments.
The government revised the first-quarter figure to a deficit
of $282 million, from a deficit of $552 million previously.