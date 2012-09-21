* Sinking investment hurts economy April-June

* Government import curbs affect business confidence

* Current account surplus almost unchanged

By Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 21 Argentina's economy registered no growth in the second quarter as gross domestic product marked its poorest year-on-year performance for almost three years, the government said on Friday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply after booming for most of the last nine years. The government forecasts growth of 3.4 percent in 2012, down from 8.9 percent last year, according to its 2013 budget bill.

The quarterly data from the INDEC statistics institute also showed that GDP contracted by 0.8 percent when compared with the first quarter, in the worst reading since the third quarter of 2009.

Government officials expect an improvement later in the year, and industry production has showed signs of coming off lows earlier in 2012.

Investment sank in the second quarter, with spending on durable goods for production plunging 26.5 percent year-on-year and investment in imported durable goods sinking 41.8 percent.

President Cristina Fernandez has imposed import curbs and capital and currency controls since winning re-election last October, hurting business and consumer confidence and reducing purchases abroad.

Private consumption was up 4.2 percent in the second quarter after rising 7.0 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The government revised its overall GDP data for the first-quarter growth down to 0.6 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2011. Year-on-year, GDP rose 5.2 percent in the first quarter.

The economy grew 2.4 percent in the first six months of the year compared with the same period of 2011, the government reported.

Argentina has been accused of exaggerating economic growth for political gain while grossly under-reporting inflation. The International Monetary Fund demanded this week that Argentina improve its economic data by mid-December.

Argentina also reported on Friday a current account surplus of $1.71 billion in the second quarter, 3 percent wider than a revised surplus of $1.66 billion in the same period last year.

The current account is the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, encompassing trade, services and an array of financial flows, including interest payments.

The government revised the first-quarter figure to a deficit of $282 million, from a deficit of $552 million previously.