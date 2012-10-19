* August activity +1.4 pct yr/yr vs +2.7 pct in July * Month-on-month growth cools to +0.2 pct from +0.5 pct * Creditors wonder if GDP warrant payment will be triggered By Hilary Burke and Guido Nejamkis BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 Argentina's economy showed signs of weakness again in August with growth of just 1.4 percent year-on-year, below July's print and beneath market expectations, government data showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast August growth at a median of 2.0 percent, with estimates ranging from 0.7 percent to 3.9 percent growth. The government also reported the EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross domestic product, rose 0.2 percent in August versus July. This compared with 0.5 percent growth in July versus June. A long boom period in Latin America's No. 3 economy came to an abrupt end this year due to sluggish global demand, high inflation, a poor grains harvest and the impact of government import and currency controls on investment. August's poor show is bad news for holders of Argentina's growth-linked GDP warrants. Many analysts have already said they expect official 2012 growth will come in below the 3.26 percent threshold that would trigger about $4 billion worth of warrant payments next year. "In order for the GDP warrants to end up in the money, real GDP growth would have to average 5.1 percent year-on-year (1.65 percent month-on-month, seasonally adjusted) during September-December, which currently appears unlikely," senior Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a research note. Argentina's GDP showed zero growth in the second quarter but began rebounding in July, according to the EMAE, with activity rising 2.7 percent year-on-year. Many private economists have accused the government of exaggerating economic growth in recent years, and some now say it may purposely report growth below the warrant threshold so they can spend the "extra" money ahead of next year's mid-term election. The government said that from January through August, the economy expanded 2.3 percent versus the same period last year. Economic consultancy Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates (OJF) estimated that real economic growth was nil in the first eight months of the year. "(The official data) curve is similar to the 2008-09 crisis, when global GDP fell. But this year, the global situation is not that bad," said Milagros Gismondi, chief economist at OJF. "These figures show a sharp deceleration that can't be attributed to the world but rather to the drop in investment, a decline in industrial production and limits on imports. It was self-created," she added. Previous economic data from August was mixed. While the decline in industrial production was milder than in prior months and tax revenue data was strong, construction activity fell sharply and electricity generation was weak. The EMAE release provides no detail on the growth numbers. Growth jumped 10.1 percent in August 2011 from a year earlier.