(Adds analyst's comment, former president's tweets)
By Maximiliano Rizzi and Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Jan 14 Argentina's economy will
edge higher this year as the new government lifts
interventionist controls, fueling growth of about 4.5 percent
annually between 2017 and 2019, Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay said on Thursday.
The minister called the estimates a "working hypothesis".
Argentina's new center-right government, which took office just
December, inherited a stagnant economy with double digit
inflation, falling exports and low foreign reserves.
"We expect Argentina to return to growth this year after the
second half of last year was quite complicated," Prat-Gay told
reporters. "We estimate between 0.5 and 1 percent this year."
Under free markets believer President Mauricio Macri, the
government has moved fast to unravel a complex web of controls
imposed on Latin America's third-largest economy by the previous
administration, aiming to boost exports and investment.
It has floated the peso currency, ended capital
restrictions, cut some export taxes and set guidelines for
consolidating the large fiscal deficit, earning market praise.
Argentina's country risk has dropped to below that of Brazil
on the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus.
Beyond tackling interventionism, the government has also
sought to shore up the country's foreign reserves.
Prat-Gay said the central bank would announce a $4-6 billion
loan from international investment banks in the coming days,
while it still had about $2 billion available from its currency
swap with China.
Furthermore, grain firms in the agricultural powerhouse had
liquidated more than $4 billion of exports since the government
floated the peso in December, sending it 26.5 percent lower
against the dollar.
The former government had propped up the local currency with
foreign reserves, causing those grain firms to hoard produce
until they could get a better exchange rate.
Other sources of financing could open up if Argentina
reaches a deal with creditors suing it over unpaid debt. On
Wednesday, the country said it would make a proposal to those
creditors in the week of Jan. 25.
Prat-Gay said Argentina would seek first to settle with
bondholders suing it in New York before negotiating a deal with
creditors elsewhere. The claims stood at $20 billion overall.
He added that any deal would be subject to approval in
Congress, where the ruling party does not have a majority.
"The administration seems committed to resolving this
issue," the Institute of International Finance wrote in a
research note.
"However, the government will have to build political
support to make the legal changes needed for a resolution, which
could delay any agreement until the second half of 2016."
Former President Cristina Fernandez, who still has a strong
following, published a volley of tweets on Thursday criticizing
Prat-Gay's announcements.
"They are going to indebt the country in order to pay the
vultures what they want," she wrote.
Prat-Gay said the government's main preoccupation now was
containing inflation, which ran at 28 percent in 2015.
Inflation spiked towards the end of last year due to fears
the peso would lose more value than it ultimately did, he said.
Now was the time for a downward price correction.
(Additional reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by
Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alan Crosby)