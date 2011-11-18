* September economic activity rose 0.3 pct versus August
* Pace of growth 9.2 pct in 2010, among world's fastest
* Slowdown seen on capital flight, global turmoil, Brazil
By Luis Andres Henao
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 Argentina's economy grew
7.7 percent in September from a year earlier, beating market
expectations and marking the 25th straight month of growth.
The EMAE economic activity index AREAI=ECI, published by
the government on Friday, which measures most of the components
of gross domestic product, inched up 0.3 percent in September
from August.
It jumped 9.0 percent in the 12 months through September
versus the same period a year before, the INDEC national
statistics agency said.
Latin America's No. 3 economy is expanding at one of the
region's fastest rates thanks to lucrative grains exports,
robust consumer spending and industrial output led by car sales
to the country's top trade partner, Brazil.
The government expects the boom to continue but at a more
moderate pace. Next year's government budget bill forecasts 8.3
percent growth this year and a 5.1 percent expansion in 2012.
But some economists say in coming months, Argentina's
galloping growth could be reined in even more sharply by
capital flight, softer demand from Brazil, and a deteriorating
global economy.
"There's a slowdown that is more evident in September and
that will be seen in coming months and it is the result of
capital flight," said Mario Sotuyo, an analyst for Economia &
Regiones consulting firm.
"It has deepened in recent months and it is hitting
economic growth head on," Sotuyo added.
September's pace of growth was estimated at 7.5 percent
year-on-year, according to the median forecast in a Reuters
poll. For more see [ID:nN1E7AE1MT].
In a data revision, INDEC said August's EMAE rose 0.7
percent versus July, compared with the 0.6 percent increase
reported previously.
SLOWDOWN
Opposition politicians and private analysts say the
country's prospects are too reliant on world grains prices and
Brazil's economic outlook, and they are on the lookout for
signs of a slowdown.
Economic growth could face further strain due to a series
of new aggressive government measures to stem capital flight,
which analysts say could backfire, encouraging more capital
outflows by nervous investors and savers. [ID:nN1E7A80OQ]
Increased state spending and high global commodities prices
have helped encourage growth in Argentina, one of the world's
top grains exporters.
Loose monetary policy is also buoying growth but at the
cost of stoking inflation, which private economists estimate at
roughly 25 percent, one of the region's fastest rates.
Independent analysts question government figures, saying
the INDEC drastically downplays inflation and, to a lesser
extent, exaggerates factory output and economic growth for
political gain and to lower inflation-linked debt payments.
The government said this week it would cut more than $800
million in utility subsidies from homes and businesses to ease
a growing burden on state finances. [ID:nN1E7AF0P7]
"The slash to subsidies and less monetary emission by the
central bank only serve to confirm that this slowdown will
deepen," said Sotuyo. "Whatever happens, the Argentine economy
is going to grow less. It's already slowing down this year and
it will continue to do so in 2012."
