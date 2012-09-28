BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple announces early results of cash tender offers for its 7.45 pct senior notes due 2038
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 Argentina's economic activity rose 2.7 percent in July compared with the same month a year ago, far exceeding market expectations for growth of 0.2 percent, government data showed on Friday.
The EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross domestic product, rose 0.5 percent in July versus June.
June 5 India's ICICI Bank Ltd said on Monday its board had approved the sale of a part of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd in an initial public offering.