BUENOS AIRES Aug 17 Argentina's economic activity was flat in June compared with the same month a year ago, topping market expectations for a 0.3 percent contraction, government data showed on Friday.

The EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross domestic product, rose 1.1 percent in June versus May.

Latin America's No. 3 economy contracted 0.5 percent year-on-year in May, marking its first decline since July 2009.