Nikkei falls to 4-month low on geopolitical concerns, yen spike
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
BUENOS AIRES Aug 16 Economic activity in Argentina rose 6.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the government announced on Friday, a reading that outperformed market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.0 percent rise in economic activity during the month, according to the median forecast.
A statement from the INDEC statistics office also said that June activity rose 0.4 percent from May.
* Hopes for rising profits from Japan Inc this FY recede - analyst
* Fresh uncertainty towards French elections adds to risk aversion