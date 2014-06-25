BUENOS AIRES, June 25 Argentina's industrial production fell 4.9 percent in May on the year in seasonally adjusted terms, the government said on Wednesday, marking the 10th consecutive monthly decline due largely to weakness in the automobile sector.

The figure was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Industrial production slipped 0.2 percent in May from the previous month in non-seasonally adjusted terms, the government added. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)