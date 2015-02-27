BUENOS AIRES Feb 27 Argentina's economic activity rose 0.6 percent in December compared with the year-ago period, the government said on Friday, coming in above expectations for a 0.1 percent gain.

The monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product, showed activity rising 0.1 percent on the month in December. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Bernard Orr)