BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 Argentina's economic
activity index held steady in July compared with the same month
a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, bucking
expectations for a slight slowdown in Latin America's
third-largest economy.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists had been
for a fall of 0.3 percent in the monthly EMAE economic activity
index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic
product. The reading for June was revised upwards to show a rise
of 0.7 percent. It had originally been reported flat.
Activity rose 0.1 percent on the month in July, the data
from the INDEC statistics agency showed.
Argentina said on Wednesday its economy pulled out of
recession in the second quarter, but this raised doubts over the
reliability of data as the government battles to ease the impact
of its sovereign debt default.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh;
Editing by Richard Lough and James Dalgleish)