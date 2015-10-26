Norway 2017 budget cuts spending of cash from wealth fund -NTB
OSLO, May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected, news agency NTB reported on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES Oct 26 Argentina's economic activity grew 2.6 percent in August compared with the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Economic activity in Latin America's third-biggest economy gathered pace as outgoing President Cristina Fernandez stepped up public spending ahead of Sunday's general election. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
OSLO, May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected, news agency NTB reported on Thursday.
PARIS, May 11 Marine Le Pen needs to learn the lessons from her French presidential election defeat to Emmanuel Macron and accept that her National Front (FN) party must drop its policy of quitting the euro, one of her top aides said on Thursday.