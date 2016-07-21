BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
LIMA, July 21 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 45.1 billion pesos ($3 billion) in June, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, more than doubling from a deficit of 22 billion pesos in the same month a year earlier.
The fiscal deficit in the first half of 2016 was 121 billion pesos, up 365 percent from the same period a year ago, the ministry said. Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy priorities of center-right President Mauricio Macri.
($1 = 15 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting By Walter Bianchi, Writing by Mitra Taj; editing by Diane Craft)
