BUENOS AIRES Feb 2 Argentina's government expects foreign direct investment to double in 2017 from 2016, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Thursday, citing upcoming renewable energy auctions.

President Mauricio Macri has struggled to attract investment in his first year in office, even though investors generally have praised his reform agenda. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)