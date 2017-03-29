BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
BUENOS AIRES, March 29 Argentina posted a narrower current account deficit of $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $4.934 billion in the same quarter of 2015, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The deficit in 2016 was $15.024 billion, down from $16.806 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eliana Raszewski)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.