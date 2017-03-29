BUENOS AIRES, March 29 Argentina posted a narrower current account deficit of $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $4.934 billion in the same quarter of 2015, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The deficit in 2016 was $15.024 billion, down from $16.806 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eliana Raszewski)