BUENOS AIRES Dec 22 Argentina said on Thursday that the economy shrank 0.2 percent in the third quarter versus the second quarter of 2016, as the economy remained mired in recession during the first year of President Mauricio Macri's administration.

Compared with the same period in 2015, the economy shrank 3.8 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)