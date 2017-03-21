BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's economy grew 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter of 2016, the official Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday, in a sign a prolonged recession was coming to an end.

The economy shrank 2.1 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2015, and shrank 2.3 percent overall in 2016 compared with the prior year, Indec said. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)