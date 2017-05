BUENOS AIRES, March 28 Argentina's economic activity rose 1.1 percent in January compared with the same month a year earlier, but fell 0.5 percent compared with December, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

Last week, Indec data showed Argentina had emerged from recession, with the economy growing in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)