BUENOS AIRES May 18 Argentina's economic activity slowed in March to 4.0 percent year-on-year , continuing a steady deceleration from the China-like rates seen through October, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast growth of 5.0 percent in March. Many private economists say official data exaggerates the expansion by as much as 3 percentage points.

The INDEC national statistics agency reported economic activity rose 0.5 percent in March versus February, up from 0.3 percent a month earlier.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is cooling quickly due to high inflation, sluggish global growth, waning Brazilian demand for industrial goods and government trade and currency controls.

"I think it's no longer easy to hide the deceleration, whether in official figures or private figures like ours," said Milagros Gismondi, an economist at Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates, which calculated growth of 2.2 percent year-on-year.

Economic activity grew 5.2 percent in February and 8.7 percent year-on-year in March 2011, according to the EMAE index, which is a proxy for gross domestic product. Activity began slowing in November of last year.

Argentina's economy expanded 8.9 percent in full year 2011, compared with Chinese growth of 9.2 percent.

Argentine growth slowed to 4.8 percent in the first quarter, according to the EMAE. Quarterly GDP data will not be released until next month.

The government also reported jobless figures on Friday, showing the unemployment rate eased to 7.1 percent in the first quarter from 7.4 percent a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter last year, the jobless rate hovered near a 20-year low at 6.7 percent.