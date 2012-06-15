* April's economic activity falls 1.3 percent from March
* Year-on-year growth of 0.6 percent misses market view
* First quarter GDP expands by 5.2 percent on-year
BUENOS AIRES, June 15 Argentina's economy ground
to a virtual standstill in April, right on the heels of a first
quarter in which growth in Latin America's third-biggest economy
cooled off, official statistics showed on Friday.
After nine years of booming at China-like rates, Argentina's
economy is now being hurt by slower growth in the industrial
sector and weaker demand for its key car exports from
neighboring Brazil.
The EMAE economic activity index - a close proxy
for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly - grew
0.6 percent in April from the year-earlier month, but fell 1.3
percent versus March.
The year-on-year figure marked a dramatic slowdown from
March's revised 4.1 percent year-on-year rate and fell far short
of market expectations for 3.0 percent growth, the INDEC
statistics agency said. In April 2011, the economy grew 8.8
percent year-on-year.
For the first quarter, Argentina's gross domestic product
grew by 5.2 percent from the same period a year
earlier and expanded 0.9 percent compared with the fourth
quarter.
The government tweaked its data for the fourth-quarter and
revised down the growth figure compared with the third quarter
to 0.5 percent from the 0.8 percent previously reported.
First-quarter private consumption grew 7.0 percent
year-on-year, INDEC said.