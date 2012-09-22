* IMF warned Argentina to make swifter progress
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Argentina will keep
working with the International Monetary Fund to improve its
economic data, the economy minister said in remarks published on
Saturday after the IMF warned the country to make swifter
progress.
The IMF reprimanded Argentina on Tuesday for not taking the
necessary steps to boost the quality of the inflation and
economic growth data issued by the government's INDEC statistics
agency. Many private analysts deem the government's economic
statistics misleading.
In the government's first response, Economy Minister Hernan
Lorenzino told Pagina 12 newspaper: "We will continue to work as
we have been with INDEC as part of an ongoing project to migrate
toward a nationwide consumer price index."
The center-left government is accused of under-reporting
inflation since early 2007 for political gain and to reduce
payments on its inflation-indexed debt.
Officials deny data manipulation although wage increases and
welfare hikes have broadly matched private inflation estimates
that more than double the official rate of roughly 10 percent
per year.
The 2013 budget bill foresees 10.7 percent consumer
inflation this year and 10.8 percent in 2013.
In 2010, President Cristina Fernandez unexpectedly asked the
IMF, one of her favorite rhetorical punching bags, to send a
technical mission to Argentina to help design a new nationwide
consumer price index, raising hopes of improved data. But the
move was later interpreted as a bid to buy time since the new
index may not go into effect until 2014.
Lorenzino, who presented the budget bill to Congress this
week, told Pagina 12 the government did not envision tapping
credit markets next year and said any "excess" central bank
reserves would be used for capital investments.
Fernandez's administration has earmarked $7.97 billion in
central bank reserves to repay debts to private creditors next
year, marking a 40 percent increase from the figure seen in the
2012 budget.
Much of that would fund a roughly $4 billion payment on the
country's growth-linked warrants if the economy grows above the
3.26 percent threshold in 2012, as the budget bill indicates.
"The assumption is that there will be zero excess because
growth of 3.4 percent is expected for this year, which means the
coupon gets paid," Lorenzino said. "The only way that there
could be an excess is ... if there is lower growth."
Several economic analysts have expressed doubts about
whether the government will pay the coupon, suggesting it could
at the last minute report economic growth below the 3.26 percent
warrant payment threshold.