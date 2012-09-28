* July's data far exceeded forecast in Reuters poll

* Higher-than-expected reading spurs interest in warrants

* Analysts see growth picking up slowly in second half

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 Argentina's economic activity rose 2.7 percent in July from a year ago, blowing past market expectations and highlighting the economy's rebound from mid-year lows, official data showed on Friday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy had slowed sharply after boasting robust growth rates for most of the past nine years, but recent construction and industry output data suggest the slowdown may have bottomed out.

The bullish activity report however took the market by surprise, after a Reuters poll of eight analysts this week forecast a positive reading of only 0.2 percent.

The EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross domestic product, also rose 0.5 percent in July compared with June.

Such numbers are good news for holders of the country's growth-linked GDP warrants and traders said Friday's release pushed prices up 1.5 percent .

Despite government forecasts for growth this year of 3.4 percent, many analysts say they think the government intends to report 2012 economic growth below the 3.26 percent threshold that would trigger a roughly $4 billion payout on GDP warrants in December 2013.

Argentina is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to improve the quality of its economic growth and inflation data, which are questioned by private economists.

Annual economic growth hit 8.9 percent in 2011 and topped 8 percent in seven of the last nine years, rivaling China's swift expansion as the Argentine economy rebounded from its 2001/02 financial meltdown.

Growth had been seen slowing sharply due to high inflation, a sluggish world economy, waning demand from top trade partner Brazil, a drought-hit 2011/12 grains crop and new trade and currency controls that have dented confidence.

Argentina clocked zero growth in the second quarter of 2012, its weakest year-on-year performance since the third quarter of 2009, when the world was gripped by financial crisis.