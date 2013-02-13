BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Argentina's economy grew by 1.9 percent last year, less than in most of the last 10 years but showing resistance to the global slowdown, President Cristina Fernandez said on Wednesday.

"Even when we haven't grown with the same intensity as we did in the last 10 years, this year, which was the worst crisis of all, our gross domestic product has grown 1.9 percent," Fernandez said in a televised speech.