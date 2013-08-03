BUENOS AIRES Aug 3 Argentina's economic growth
has picked up pace this year, President Cristina Fernandez said
on Saturday.
Economic growth has been 4.9 percent so far this year,
Fernandez said in a speech, without providing more details.
That's higher than the 4.1 percent growth Fernandez said
last month that Argentina had registered from January to
May.
Argentina's economic activity jumped 7.8 percent in May from
a year earlier.
Latin America's No. 3 economy grew just 1.9 percent in 2012
after expanding 8.9 percent in 2011, according to official data.
This reflected weak global demand for its exports, a poor grains
harvest, high inflation and the negative impact of currency and
trade controls on investment.