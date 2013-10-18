BUENOS AIRES Oct 18 Argentine economic activity grew 4.0 percent in August from the same month last year, the government said on Friday, growth that far exceeded market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected just a 3.1 rise in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross domestic product.

The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that August economic activity rose 0.4 percent from July.

For full year 2013, the government of the South American grains exporting country expects gross domestic product to expand 5.1 percent, following GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2012 and 8.9 percent in 2011, according to official figures.

Last year's expansion was restricted by weak global demand, a drought-hit grain harvest, high inflation and the negative impact of currency controls on investment in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

The region as a whole will likely struggle to lift economic growth next year after a disappointing 2013, raising the stakes for policymakers already grappling with prospects of higher market interest rates in the United States.