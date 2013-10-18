BUENOS AIRES Oct 18 Argentine economic activity
grew 4.0 percent in August from the same month last year, the
government said on Friday, growth that far exceeded market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected just a 3.1 rise in
the monthly EMAE economic activity index, a close
proxy for gross domestic product.
The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that
August economic activity rose 0.4 percent from July.
For full year 2013, the government of the South American
grains exporting country expects gross domestic product to
expand 5.1 percent, following GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2012
and 8.9 percent in 2011, according to official figures.
Last year's expansion was restricted by weak global demand,
a drought-hit grain harvest, high inflation and the negative
impact of currency controls on investment in Latin America's No.
3 economy.
The region as a whole will likely struggle to lift economic
growth next year after a disappointing 2013, raising the stakes
for policymakers already grappling with prospects of higher
market interest rates in the United States.