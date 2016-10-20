BUENOS AIRES Oct 20 Argentina's foreign
currency reserves rose above $40 billion for the first time in
3-1/2 years on Thursday, a milestone the country's central bank
chief said was a sign of growing investor confidence in the
country.
Foreign reserves rose to $40.6 billion, Argentina's central
bank said, their first time above the $40 billion mark since
April 2013. That marked a 63 percent rise from $24.9 billion on
Dec. 10, 2015, the date of President Mauricio Macri's
inauguration, according to central bank data.
"I have insisted that the level of reserves is not very
relevant. But the fact that they've risen above $40 billion says
something about growing confidence in the country," Federico
Sturzenegger, the president of the central bank, said on
Twitter.
Former leftist President Cristina Fernandez depleted
reserves to prop up the exchange rate, finance imports and
service debt, policies the Macri administration has rolled back.
With the country unable to borrow on international markets
after a record 2002 default, dwindling reserves during the
Fernandez administration raised the specter of a
balance-of-payments crisis. Those concerns have subsided since
Argentina returned to international debt markets in April.
Macri ended currency controls and let the peso float shortly
after taking office, and settled a legal dispute with U.S. hedge
funds, paving the way for the country to return to global
capital markets with its $16.5 billion sovereign debt sale
earlier this year.
He has also pledged to trim the country's fiscal deficit,
which ballooned under Fernandez because of generous spending on
social programs. But cuts to the deficit in the government's
2017 budget were more modest than previously announced.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)