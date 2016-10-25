(Adds month-on-month economic activity, September trade balance
figures)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 25 Argentina's economic
activity shrank 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier,
government data showed on Tuesday, in line with a median
expectation for a 2.4 percent year-over-year drop in a Reuters
poll.
Economic activity rose 0.2 over July, however, according to
a statement from the official Indec statistics agency. That
marked the first time since March that activity rose with
respect to the previous month.
Indec also reported on Tuesday that Argentina had a trade
surplus of $361 million in September versus a
deficit of $357 million in the same month last year.
It revised the August 2016 trade surplus to $708 million
from an earlier reported $705 million surplus.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Maximilian Rizzi; Editing by Chris
Reese and Dan Grebler)