Nov 15 Argentina's central bank on Tuesday cut
its benchmark interest rate for the second time in two weeks in
a surprise move amid market expectations it would hold steady
after a high inflation reading and U.S. elections last week.
The central bank lowered its reference rate by 50 basis
points to 25.75 percent. Last week, it lowered the rate by 50
basis points after leaving it unchanged for six weeks in a row,
citing reduced inflation expectations.
Economists had largely expected the monetary authority to
hold rates steady. Government data last Thursday showed
inflation reached 2.4 percent in October, above the central
bank's target for average monthly inflation of 1.5 percent in
the final three months of this year.
Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential
election has roiled emerging markets and prompted Argentina's
peso currency to depreciate sharply, though it rebounded
somewhat on Tuesday.
"The peso's depreciation against the dollar in this context
is not inflationary," the central bank said in a statement,
noting that many of the world's currencies fell against the
dollar as a result of the U.S. election.
Argentina's high inflation reading in October was largely
seen as the result of expiring government subsidies for
home-heating natural gas.
While removing the subsidies is a key pillar of President
Mauricio Macri's plan to reduce the government's fiscal deficit,
it has contributed to inflation in Argentina's recession-plagued
economy.
The central bank said that considering inflation was
relatively low in August and September when the subsidies were
still in place, it was still well-positioned to end the year
within its 1.5 percent monthly goal, adding that indicators
suggest November inflation will be in line with its targets.
Economists expect full-year 2016 inflation to hit 39.4
percent before slowing to 19.7 percent in 2017. The central
bank's inflation target range for next year is 12 percent to 17
percent, while the government sees it at 17 percent.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by G Crosse)