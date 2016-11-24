(Recasts, adds month-on-month economic activity data,
macro-economic context, analyst quotes)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Nov 24 Argentina's economic
activity shrank 3.7 percent in September versus a year earlier,
according to official data released on Thursday, the seventh
straight month of contraction despite government promises of an
investment-driven recovery.
Since taking office a year ago, President Mauricio Macri has
implemented open-market reforms following years of heavy-handed
currency and trade controls that had chased investors out of
Latin America's No. 3 economy under the previous administration.
He promised to attract bricks-and-mortar investment in the
second half of 2016. But companies are not rushing in to build
businesses and the economy is headed for a 2 percent contraction
this year with household purchasing power hobbled by 39.4
percent inflation, according to private estimates.
Thursday's government report also showed September economic
activity in September fell 0.8 percent versus August.
"The costs associated with the departure from the exhausted
economic model of the previous government have been higher than
what the Macri administration and most private analysts had
anticipated," said Ignacio Labaqui, an analyst with Medley
Global Advisors.
Thursday's data was released by the Indec statistics agency
a day after Argentine business leaders, responding to labor
union demands for job security, agreed not to lay off workers
without justifiable cause until March 2017.
Previous President Cristina Fernandez was widely accused of
ordering Indec to manipulate data to make the economy look
better than it was during her eight years of populist rule. The
reform of Indec was a top priority of Macri during his first
months in office.
Indec's first unemployment numbers under Macri showed a 9.3
percent jobless rate in the second quarter of 2016.
Third-quarter labor market data is expected on Friday.
With the recession hanging on longer than expected, tens of
thousands of protesters marched in Buenos Aires last Friday to
pressure the government into increasing subsidies to the
poor.
Macri needs the economy to turn around well before October
2017 mid-term elections that will determine his ability to get
the rest of his market-friendly program through Congress and
mount a viable 2019 re-election campaign.
"Each month that the recession does not end takes away
probabilities of Macri doing well in the 2017 election," said
Alberto Bernal, market strategist at U.S.-based XP Securities.
"This administration needs some luck. It needs Brazil
(Argentina's chief trading partner) to turn around soon and it
needs China to continue performing better than expectations," he
said.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Alan Crosby)