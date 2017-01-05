BUENOS AIRES Jan 5 Argentina's government did away with a required holding period for foreign capital in a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday, a measure aimed at attracting investment with the country mired in recession.

Previously, investors had to wait 120 days to access funds they had moved into Latin America's No. 3 economy.

The measure was one of the first adopted by Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne, who took office this week a year into center-right President Mauricio Macri's term.

Former Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay had decreased the mandatory holding period from 365 days but not eliminated it. (Reporting by Hernán Nessi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)