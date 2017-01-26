(New throughout; recasts; adds comment, background on
Argentina's economy)
By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES Jan 26 Argentina's economic
activity rose 1.4 percent in November 2016 compared with the
previous month, government data showed on Thursday, the second
straight month-on-month gain and a sign the economy may be
emerging from a year-long recession.
That also marked the largest month-on-month jump since
February 2015, according to government statistics agency Indec,
which also revised its October figures upward to a 0.5 percent
expansion from September. Last month it had said October
economic activity was flat month-on-month.
Barring a sharp contraction in December, the data showed
Argentina's economy likely expanded in the fourth quarter of
2016 compared with the third quarter, after four straight
quarters of contraction.
"This reaffirms that the economy is beginning to recover,"
said Maria Castiglioni, director of Buenos Aires consultancy C&T
Asesores Economicos, noting that a boost in construction
activity, driven largely by public works spending that was all
but absent earlier in the year, was a major factor.
"The sector that fell the most is now the one growing most
rapidly."
The economy shrank 1.4 percent when compared with the same
month the prior year, the eighth straight month of year-on-year
contraction but a much smaller drop than previous months, the
data showed. Median expectations in a Reuters poll were for a
year-on-year drop of 2.4 percent.
The impending recovery is welcome news for President
Mauricio Macri, who is betting economic growth can buoy his
center-right coalition to a strong performance in legislative
elections in October to allow him to implement the rest of his
reform agenda.
Since taking office in December 2015, Macri has implemented
a number of market-friendly measures to stimulate activity. But
the economy has remained in recession as inflation reduces
purchasing power and a promised flurry of foreign investment has
largely failed to materialize.
Among his reforms are an ambitious public works agenda,
which Macri hopes will improve the country's infrastructure
while boosting construction employment and boosting demand for
materials such as cement and metals.
He also lifted export taxes on corn and wheat, two of the
agricultural powerhouse's biggest cash crops, leading to large
harvests and plantings while stimulating the transportation and
automobile industries that depend on the grains sector,
Castiglioni said.
In a presentation on Wednesday, Argentina's central bank
said its internal leading indicator had reached a level that
normally indicates an expected exit from recession, suggesting
the economy is currently in a recovery phase.
