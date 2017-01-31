(Adds prior expectation from minister, details from report,
BUENOS AIRES Jan 31 Argentina's industrial
production fell 2.3 percent in December from the same
month a year earlier, national statistics agency Indec said on
Tuesday, marking the eleventh straight month of shrinking
output.
That was a sharper drop than the median expectation for a
0.8 percent year-on-year decline in a Reuters poll. Industrial
output fell 4.6 percent overall in 2016 from 2015, Indec said.
Production minister Francisco Cabrera had previously said he
expected positive year-on-year industrial growth by year-end.
Still, December's drop was the smallest year-on-year decline
since February 2016, as a 21.4 percent increase in the grains
and oilseed milling industry and a sharp 31.4 percent jump in
the automobile industry somewhat compensated for continued poor
performance in the textile and steel sectors.
Argentina's center-right President Mauricio Macri has
struggled to lift Latin America's third-largest economy out of
recession. Last week, data showing a month-on-month gain in
economic activity suggested the country may be closer to exiting
its long downturn.
