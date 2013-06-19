BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina's economic growth sped up slightly in the first quarter and May's trade surplus topped market expectations after dropping sharply in previous months, government data showed on Wednesday.

The country's gross domestic product rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier and 1.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2012.

This compares with a 2.1 percent year-on-year increase in the fourth quarter and a 1.3 percent expansion versus the third quarter.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has cooled abruptly after booming during most of the last decade. Most economists blame weak external demand, high inflation and the negative impact of state currency controls and import curbs on investment.

GDP slowed to 1.9 percent in 2012 from 8.9 percent in 2011.

The first-quarter GDP data was unexpectedly released on Wednesday, ahead of a long holiday weekend in Argentina. The figures were originally scheduled for publication on Monday.

May's trade balance data was also reported on Wednesday. The trade surplus narrowed 3 percent from a year ago to $1.34 billion, but it came in above the $1.22 billion median forecast given by nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

The analysts' estimates had ranged widely from $700 million to $1.91 billion.

Imports jumped 17 percent in May from a year earlier to $7.09 billion, while exports rose 14 percent to $8.43 billion.

Exports have been boosted this year by a bigger soybean and corn harvest.

The trade surplus in the first five months of the year shrank by 34 percent versus the same period of 2012. This is bad news for the government, which relies on the surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly-controlled currency market.

Argentina's center-left government repays debts to private creditors using the central bank's foreign currency reserves. The country has been effectively shut out of global credit markets since its massive 2002 sovereign default.