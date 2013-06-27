BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina's economic
activity jumped 7.0 percent in April from a year earlier
and edged 0.5 percent higher compared with March,
the government's statistics institute said on Thursday.
The data was released a day earlier than expected, with no
explanation offered.
April's year-on-year figure came in well above the 4.1
percent median growth forecast given by 10 analysts. The
estimates in the Reuters poll had ranged from 1.5 percent to 5.5
percent.
Between January and April, the economy expanded 4.1 percent
versus the same period last year, the government said.
March's figures were also revised on Thursday. Economic
activity that month rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier and 0.8
percent versus February. Previously the government estimates
were 2.6 percent and 0.7 pct respectively.
The monthly EMAE economic activity index is a close proxy
for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly. The
EMAE figures are always revised after the GDP numbers are
released to put the two series in line.
Argentina is widely accused of manipulating inflation data
and, to a lesser extent, growth data. It faces potential
sanctions by the International Monetary Fund, which has issued a
"declaration of censure" against Argentina over the quality of
its statistics.
Latin America's No. 3 economy grew just 1.9 percent in 2012
versus 8.9 percent in 2011, according to official data. This
reflected weak global demand for its exports, a poor grains
harvest, high inflation and the negative impact of currency and
trade controls on investment.
More recent data indicates the economy is rebounding
somewhat.