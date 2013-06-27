BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina's economic activity jumped 7.0 percent in April from a year earlier and edged 0.5 percent higher compared with March, the government's statistics institute said on Thursday.

The data was released a day earlier than expected, with no explanation offered.

April's year-on-year figure came in well above the 4.1 percent median growth forecast given by 10 analysts. The estimates in the Reuters poll had ranged from 1.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

Between January and April, the economy expanded 4.1 percent versus the same period last year, the government said.

March's figures were also revised on Thursday. Economic activity that month rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier and 0.8 percent versus February. Previously the government estimates were 2.6 percent and 0.7 pct respectively.

The monthly EMAE economic activity index is a close proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly. The EMAE figures are always revised after the GDP numbers are released to put the two series in line.

Argentina is widely accused of manipulating inflation data and, to a lesser extent, growth data. It faces potential sanctions by the International Monetary Fund, which has issued a "declaration of censure" against Argentina over the quality of its statistics.

Latin America's No. 3 economy grew just 1.9 percent in 2012 versus 8.9 percent in 2011, according to official data. This reflected weak global demand for its exports, a poor grains harvest, high inflation and the negative impact of currency and trade controls on investment.

More recent data indicates the economy is rebounding somewhat.