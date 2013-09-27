BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 Argentinas economic
activity increased by 5.1 percent in July compared with same
month last year, the government said on Friday, a hair shy of
market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 5.2 rise in the
monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a
close proxy for gross domestic product.
The INDEC statistic office also said in a statement that
July economic activity contracted 1.2 percent compared with
June.
Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.3
percent in the second quarter compared with the same period in
2012, and was up 2.6 percent from the first quarter of this
year, INDEC said earlier this month.
President Cristina Fernandez has prioritized economic growth
ahead of October mid-term elections that will determine the make
up of Congress during what will be her final two years in
office.
She has used extra government spending to temporarily ease
the negative effects of currency and capital controls imposed
after she started her second term in 2011.
Argentine GDP is expected to grow 5.1 percent in 2013,
triggering billions of dollars in payments on growth-linked
government bonds, as a big grain and oilseed harvest along with
the automobile industry boosts activity.