BUENOS AIRES Nov 15 Argentina's economic
activity grew 4.7 percent in September compared with the same
month last year, the government said on Friday, exceeding market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.9 rise in the
monthly EMAE economic activity index, which they
said benefited from increased consumption due to more business
days in September than the year-ago month.
However, in a sign growth may be cooling despite the strong
annual figure, the INDEC statistics office said that September
economic activity, which is a close proxy for gross domestic
product, was flat compared with August.
Government data on Friday also showed Argentina's inflation
rate edged up to 0.9 percent in October compared
with 0.8 percent in September.
The country's inflation figures, and to a lesser extent its
growth data, are widely disputed and private economists
estimated that consumer prices rose 2.1 percent last month.
The International Monetary Fund censured Argentina in
February for failing to improve the accuracy of its economic
data and on Wednesday said it would meet on Dec. 9 to review a
report on the topic.
The government of the South American grains exporting
country expects gross domestic product to expand 5.1 percent in
2013, following GDP growth of 1.9 percent in 2012 and 8.9
percent in 2011, according to official figures.
Accumulated growth through September was up 5.4 percent from
the same period of 2012, according to INDEC. If growth surpasses
3.22 percent in 2013, the government will be required to dip
into diminishing foreign currency reserves and pay up to $3
billion in GDP-linked bond warrants in 2014.
Last year's growth was restricted by weak global demand, a
drought-hit grain harvest, high inflation and the negative
impact of currency controls on investment in Latin America's No.
3 economy. In September of 2012, Argentina's economy contracted
0.7 percent on an annual basis.