UPDATE 2-South Africa's finmin Gigaba to take "tough, unpopular choices" to grow economy
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Adds more details, quote, rand)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 27 Argentina's economic activity grew 3.2 percent in October compared with the same month last year, the government said on Friday, a result that came in a bit below market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.5 percent rise in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.
The INDEC statistics office also said in a statement that October economic activity was 0.3 percent lower versus September.
Argentina's growth slipped in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the government reported a week earlier along with other indicators suggesting that Latin America's third-largest economy may be slowing.
Gross domestic product in the key grains exporter expanded by 5.5 percent in the third quarter versus the same 2012 period but shrank 0.2 percent compared with the second quarter of this year, the INDEC said on Dec. 20.
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Adds more details, quote, rand)
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent, it said Monday, warning that a long strike at the world's biggest copper mine would likely shave off 0.2 percentage points in the year.
PARIS, April 3 From bank runs to credit crunches, regulators and investors are asking French banks about their preparations for any market ructions that might be caused by Marine Le Pen faring better than expected in the presidential election, banking sources said.