BUENOS AIRES Feb 21 Argentina's economy showed
signs of strain in January as the trade surplus narrowed and
factory output fell in a month that saw a sharp currency
devaluation and inflation rise at its fastest pace in nearly 12
years, government data showed on Friday.
The trade balance in South America's second-largest economy
shrank 88 percent in January compared with the same month a year
earlier to $35 million, the lowest surplus since March 2001, the
national statistics agency INDEC said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a January trade
surplus of $346 million.
Argentina devalued its peso currency, which shed
over 18 percent of its value in January, sending shudders
through global markets. The government also unveiled a new
consumer price index in the month, showing inflation rose 3.7
percent in the month.
A healthy trade surplus is particularly crucial for
Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of international
credit markets after a 2002 default.
In January, industrial production shrank 2.6
percent from the same month in 2013. Factory output, meanwhile,
rose 1.6 percent in January from December on a seasonally
adjusted basis, according to INDEC.
Auto production, a key pillar of the Argentina economy, slid
13.5 percent in January.
A Reuters poll showed that analysts had forecast a 4.5
percent drop in factory output during the month, according to
the median estimate.
Argentina's economic activity rose 2.7 percent
in December year-on-year to end 2013 with a 4.9 percent
expansion, surpassing market expectations.
The EMAE economic activity index, a close proxy for gross
domestic product (GDP), rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent
in December from November.
December's 2.7 percent year-on-year expansion was the second
slowest in all of 2013, following November's 2.2 percent growth
rate. But it marked an improvement from the 1.3 percent pace
posted in December 2012, when it rose 1.9 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.4 percent rise
in the index in December and 3.1 percent in full-year 2013,
compared to the same periods in 2012.