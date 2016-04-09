NASSAU, April 9 (IFR) - Argentina will start discussions
with the IMF next week on a new Article IV review, Finance
Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said at a conference held by the
Institute of International Finance (IIF) in Nassau.
"Next week we are going to have a discussion... to agree on
an actual schedule for the next Article IV evaluation, which
will happen some time around September," Prat-Gay told the
audience.
"We have no problem with people looking at what we do
because we are very confident in what we are doing."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)