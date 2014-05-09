BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentine gross domestic
product contracted 0.4 percent in the last three months of 2013
after expanding 1.0 percent in the previous quarter, official
data showed on Friday, pointing to growing weakness in Latin
America's No. 3 economy.
The economy is grappling with one of the world's highest
inflation rates, difficult access to capital, complex export and
import restrictions and falling central bank reserves.
The quarter-on-quarter data from the Indec National
Statistics Agency stated that exports dropped 7.0 percent,
outweighing a 3.5 percent fall in imports, while private
consumption was down 2.6 percent.
The data was calculated using a different methodology this
year, which accounts for the difference between the third
quarter reading and an originally reported fall of 0.2 percent.
The government changed the base when it reported full-year
2013 growth of 3.0 percent in March without giving a quarterly
breakdown. The reading was below the level that would have
triggered $3.5 billion in payments to holders of GDP bond
warrants.
Many analysts expect a recession by the end of the year. The
median forecast in a Reuters poll published last month was for a
0.4 percent full-year contraction.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Diane Craft)